Jennifer Garner is showing her appreciation for first responders.

On Sunday, the actress shared that she baked cookies for doctors and nurses at a local L.A. hospital, delivering them in-person.

In the video posted to Instagram, Garner is seen prepping and baking the delicious looking chocolate chip cookies.

“First Responders 🌟 some love. They are still in the thick of it and miles past burn out,” she wrote.

She then heads out, mask on, to the hospital to greet a group of doctors and nurses at a nearby hospital, delivering a beautiful basket full of cookies and posing for photos.

LAC+USC Medical Center shared photos from the surprise visit on Instagram as well.

“Special thanks to @jennifer.garner for stopping by the hospital today to support our ER team during this most recent COVID surge… and she even surprised us with cookies to help get us through the shift!” the hospital wrote.