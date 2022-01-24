Kanye West opened up about the narrative created by media and the way it’s affected his personal relationships.

In a new interview with “Hollywood Unlocked”, the rapper revealed a recent media incident was misconstrued by outlets.

“So it’s 3 a.m., I just got off the phone with my cousins who I had directed to sit down and meet with Kim [Kardashian] because earlier this week when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate,” West recalled. “So, at that point the security was between me and my children and that was what was not gonna happen.”

The rapper didn’t make a big fuss about the denial, at least until his daughter wanted him to come inside the house when he dropped her off from school.

“You know, I’m driving them as I bring them back and North is like ‘I want you to come upstairs and see something’ and it’s like ‘oh, daddy can’t come inside’, but that hadn’t been defined,” he continued. “And I’m hearing the new boyfriend [Pete Davidson] is actually in the house that I can’t even go to and that’s where I call my cousins.”

The 44-year old was hoping his cousins could mediate for him with Kardashian, but the situation escalated into an argument between the family members.

“So then my cousins pull up and she’s talking to me. I say ‘give me a breather. Get away from me,'” he explained. “She’s not taking accountability for the fact that she didn’t do what she was supposed to do and that added to me being in a mood where I was like ‘I’m not gonna have it.'”

The two requests he had for the conversation were that he be allowed past security and for his daughter North to not be wearing make-up and making TikToks without his approval.

“The reason they could get that video is because [my cousin] would not get away from me, also just one of your family members – you know what I’m saying? [The paparazzi] will use anything to try to flip it to something negative,” said West.

The situation grew out of control when someone West claimed was an autograph reseller requested an autograph on top of everything else, and outlets report the rapper then allegedly punched the man.

The “Touch the Sky” rapper is under investigation by the LAPD after he was named a suspect in a battery report.

He admitted he finds it difficult to negotiate with his ex-wife over their children.

“I feel like it’s like the poking the bear, trying to antagonize me or create this crazy narrative – because to call someone crazy, they’re trying to take the power away,” added West.