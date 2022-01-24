Click to share this via email

Zoe Saldana in "Guardians of the Galaxy"

Gamora is back!

On Monday, Zoe Saldana shared a video on her Instagram feed, showing her back in the makeup chair behind the scenes of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”.

In the clip, the actress kisses the screen, and suddenly changes into her green makeup for the Marvel character, all set to Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)”.

Saldana previously shared photos of her in green makeup over the weekend.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”, which is scheduled for release in May 2023, brings Saldana back, alongside Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff.

Director James Gunn is also returning to helm the film.