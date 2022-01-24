Taylor Swift is clapping back after facing claims that she isn’t the author of her own lyrics.

In an interview with The L.A. Times, Gorillaz musician Damon Albarn shared his negative opinion about the “All That Well” singer-songwriter.

On Monday, Swift responded to Albarn’s comments on Twitter writing: “@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f**ked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

The 31-year-old singer followed up on her own tweet saying, “PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.”

Albarn quickly responded to Swift’s Twitter thread saying he “totally” agreed with her adding: “I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand.”

During the conversation, the interviewer referred to Swift as “an excellent songwriter,” to which Albarn replied, “She doesn’t write her own songs.”

The interviewer attempted to correct, explaining, “Of course she does. Co-writes some of them.”

“That doesn’t count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing,” Albarn responded. “I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. Doesn’t mean that the outcome can’t be really great. And some of the greatest singers — I mean, Ella Fitzgerald never wrote a song in her life. When I sing, I have to close my eyes and just be in there. I suppose I’m a traditionalist in that sense.”

Albarn, who gained fame as a founding member of the band Blur, cited Eilish, who co-writes her songs with brother Finneas, as a current songwriter he likes.

“A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother,” he said. “I’m more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift. It’s just darker — less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think she’s exceptional.”

Swift, who has faced charges that she doesn’t write her own songs for years, writes or co-writes the music on her albums. In order to push back on the claims, Swift also wrote all the songs on her 2010 album Speak Now solo.

The country-pop star has also written a number of songs for other artists, including the award-winning “Better Man” for the country band Little Big Town.