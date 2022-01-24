Click to share this via email

The Kate Effect is real and was on full display while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Clitheroe Community Hospital and Church on the Street last week.

The Duchess has the ability to sell out an item of clothing in minutes just by wearing it.

While posing for pictures with a local family at Church on the Street, mom Trudi was impressed by Kate’s brown suede boots.

The Duke and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Church on the Street in Burnley, Lancashire.Photo: Danny Lawson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

“Where are your boots from, madam?” Trudi asked as Kate held onto baby Anastasia (at the 3:20 mark in the video above).

Kate was too busy awing over Anastasia so Trudi asked again.

“Oh, I don’t even know,” Kate admitted.

Thanks to royal watchers who identified the items she wore, Kate had on a matching camel ensemble including a sweater and skirt from Iris and Ink and Penelope Chilvers Tassel Boots.

Kate is wearing the Eloise and Ernestine separates from Iris and Ink, this time in ‘Camel’ https://t.co/OgFZ9gGcXu pic.twitter.com/rYuyBxyoLg — Christine Ross (@bychristineross) January 20, 2022

Also while gushing over baby Anastasia, Prince William joked to the crowd, “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!”

The couple is already parents to Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.