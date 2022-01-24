The couple that diets together stays together – at least that’s true for Todd and Julie Chrisley.

The two shared the progress of their partner dieting program with Us Weekly.

“Todd and I are on the Partner Plan with Nutrisystem,” Julie told the outlet. “I have been a partner with Nutrisystem for several years now, and I am down officially 30 pounds. It has been something that has taken time. It has truly been a lifestyle change for me because I love to cook and I love to eat. But Nutrisystem fit into that lifestyle for me because the food’s great and because it works and because it’s easy and it’s convenient. When Todd saw the results that I was getting, he decided to join the partner plan with me.”

Since battling COVID-19 in 2020, Todd has faced a setback with maintaining his weight.

“I’ve always been the most fabulous of the family anyway, so when I saw Julie kind of encroaching upon my lane, I was like, no, I’m gonna get on this partner plan with Julie, with Nutrisystem,” he explained.

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley – Photo: Debby Wong/Shutterstock, MEGA — Photo: Debby Wong/Shutterstock, MEGA

“I had put on about 18 pounds, I think it was, during COVID. And if you watch ‘Chrisley Knows Best’, then everyone knows that I’ve always been proud that I was the same size that I was when I finished high school and that had never changed,” he continued. “COVID did more about my weight than it did my overall health. It screwed up my metabolism, but now Nutrisystem has helped me get that back.”

The diet’s been so successful for Todd, that he’s aiming for new goals.

“I think that Julie and I’ve always known we’re better together, but we are better at this weight thing because we have accountability to each other,” he added. “I think that with the partner plan and with what Nutrisystem put us on that we’ve been very successful with it ‘cause I’ve lost 18 pounds. I’m now actually down two-and-a-half pounds less than when I graduated in 1986.”

While the diet has done wonders for their confidence, Julie said her journey has been more about finding what works for her.

“I think for me there’s not a specific number [I want to reach]. There’s kinda where I want to be, and I’m not quite there yet and that’s OK,” she admitted. “I had tried other things in the past and I didn’t see any result, but I also think I wasn’t sticking to the plan. So Nutrisystem just makes it easy. And at this point in my life, that’s what I need. I need easy. I need things that I don’t have to think about. I can grab and go. I can have a meal prepared in five minutes or less and I don’t have to think about it.”

Changing her eating habits also made Julie realize that dieting was not just for looks – it’s for staying healthy.

“[It’s] not just about the pounds, but seeing, knowing how I feel,” she said. “I feel better on the inside. I feel better. I just turned 49 and I could tell I’m 49, but having dropped 30 pounds, I feel better. My knees feel better. My legs feel better. I can walk better.”

Todd admitted, however, that he just liked seeing those numbers go down.

“I think that, for me, it’s always been about a number,” he revealed. “I literally am driven by numbers and results, and I would literally take a picture of my number on the scale so I could send it to her ‘cause she wouldn’t let me watch her weigh.”

The couple is now encouraging others to lose weight together as part of the company’s Better Together Week from Jan. 17 to 24.