It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – Jan. 28, 2022

The Chainsmokers – “High”

After a three-year hiatus the duo of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, are back with their new single titled “High”. The song gives fans all those Chainsmoker elements we love so much, including catchy lyrics such as “You’ll only say you love me when you’re high.” We are sure this song will top the charts as the duo’s previous tracks have done.

Anitta – “Boys Don’t Cry”

If you’re looking for pop perfection this New Music Friday, look no further! Anitta drops her extremely infectious single “Boys Don’t Cry”. The music video serves several incredible looks and a playful storyline that reminds fans that Anitta means business. We dare you to listen to this song and not want to dance along. (It’s impossible!)

Michael Bublé – “I’ll Never Not Love You”

It’s always a beautiful day when Michael Bublé drops a new single AND announces his new album! “I’ll Never Not Love You” really sets the tone for the month of February as we enter the season of love, and who better to sing about love than Mr. Michael Bublé. Michael’s eleventh studio album Higher is set for a March 25, 2022, release.

Charli XCX feat. Rina Sawayama – “Beg For You”

Charli XCX collabing with Rina Sawayama is what pop-music fans dream of. “Beg For You” samples the very popular song “Cry For You (You’ll Never See Me Again)” but gives it a complete facelift that only Charli XCX can do. The song follows the success of Charli’s previous single “Good Ones” off her upcoming album Crash, out on March 18, 2022.

Bryan Adams – “Never Gonna Rain”

Singer-songwriter Bryan Adams releases his new song “Never Gonna Rain”, which is a taste of what’s to come off his 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts, out March 11, 2022. When describing the newly released track, Adams states, “The ultimate optimist is someone who keeps on expecting the best, even in the face of the worst. Living in the moment, instead of in fear. Turning the negatives into positives. Taking the rain and turning it into a gift.”

Tove Lo – “How Long”

Tove Lo joins the collection of artists who have created original music for season 2 of the HBO original series “Euphoria”. “How Long” bears an inviting melody right off the top of the track, and we can only imagine how this song will fit into the beloved series. But with lyrics such as “How long have you loved another,” we can only assume drama is about to unfold.

Jann Arden – “I Belong To Nobody” + Descendant (Album)

Canadian multi-platinum award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, and author Jann Arden has just released her 15th studio album Descendant today, which includes tracks “I Belong To Nobody”, “Steady On”, “Loving You Is Like A Job”, and the previously released single “Was I Ever 13”.

RALPH – “Gasoline”

Toronto pop artist RALPH dropped her new single “Gasoline” ahead of her North American mini-tour. RALPH revealed on Instagram that this song was written four years ago and almost wasn’t resurrected, but due to its personal connection with the singer, she simply couldn’t throw it away. The song offers fans a look into RALPH’s ability to make a ballad still feel like an engaging pop-bop.

Alex Rose – “Melodrama”

“Melodrama” marks the start of Alex Rose’s new era. After the success of his platinum record “Me Fije” and being featured as one of Billboard‘s Artist To Watch, “Melodrama” continues to turn up the heat and gives fans an infectious R&B rhythm all while talking about letting go of a toxic relationship.

Sophia Bel – “Lonely After Curfew”

Sophia Bel dropped her new single “Lonely After Curfew” off her debut album Anxious Avoidant, which is set for release on April 15. Sophia infuses her love of 2000s punk and emo music with a dash of electro-pop. However on “Lonely After Curfew” she shifts gears and offers fans a beautiful, country-influenced pop ballad that showcases the singer’s ability to cross genres.

Other noteworthy releases this week include Our Lady Peace – Spiritual Machines II (ALBUM), Andy Grammar – “Joy”, Ally Brooke – “Por Ti”, Lauv – “26“, MO – “New Moon”, George Ezra – “Anyone For You”, COIN – “Cutie”, Bulow – “Don’t Break His Heart”, KYLE & Craig Daniel – “Unreplaceable”, Ella Mai – “DFMU”, Addison Grace – “I Wanna Be A Boy”, renforshort – “moshpit”, Young Rising Sons – “Passenger”, Andrew Hyatt – “High Tide”, Brantley Gilbert – “How To Talk To Girls”, Becca Bowen – “Glitter”, Chris Moreno – “Running In Place”, Sheryl Sheinafia – “Earn It”, Emma White – “Cowboy”, HVRY – “Never Be Us” + Views From The 23rd Floor (EP), Noelle – “30K” + 30K (EP), & Sebastián Yatra, Jorge Celedón, Rosario – “Dharma” + Sebastián Yatra – Dharma (Album).

Keep On Your Radar:

Bastille – Give Me The Future (ALBUM)

Bastille’s sci-fi-inspired album Give Me The Future is coming out on February 4, 2022. It’s said each song bears a different danceable dreamscape. The album features their new song “Shut Off The Lights”.

Dustin Lynch – Blue In The Sky (ALBUM)

Country artist Dustin Lynch announced his fifth studio album Blue In The Sky. The album will feature collaborations with Riley Green, Chris Lane, and MacKenzie Porter. Dustin Lynch’s album drops on February 11, 2022.

Molly Moore – Escapism (EP)

Molly Moore’s upcoming EP Escapism is set for release on February 11, 2022. It will feature her previously released songs “Shy”, “Marco Polo”, and “Do They?”

Eddie Vedder – Earthling (ALBUM)

Eddie Vedder’s new album Earthling will be available on February 11, 2022. The album will feature songs “Long Way” and “The Haves” and is produced by Grammy Award winner Andrew Watt.

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Beloved Canadian rocker Bryan Adams is set to release his 15th album So Happy It Hurts. The star already dropped the single “So Happy It Hurts”, describing the song as “freedom, autonomy, spontaneity, and the thrill of the open road,” so we’re excited to hear the rest of the album when it drops on March 11, 2022.

Charli XCX – Crash (ALBUM)

Crash is the upcoming fifth studio album from British singer Charli XCX, which is set to be released on March 18, 2022.

Michael Bublé – Higher

Beloved Canadian artist, Michael Bublé is set to release his eleventh studio album Higher on March 25, 2022. The album will feature the lead single “I’ll Never Not Love You”.

Sophia Bel – Anxious Avoidant (ALBUM)

Sophia Bel’s debut album Anxious Avoidant is set for release on April 15, 2022. Raised on early-2000s skate-punk and emo music, Sophia draws inspiration from her childhood all while exploring the electro-pop genre.