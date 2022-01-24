Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Watch out Ken Jennings, Amy Schneider is coming for your record.

During Monday’s “Jeopardy!” episode, Schneider broke yet another record winning her 39th game, breaking Matt Amodio’s 38 game streak.

The only other contestant to win more consecutive wins is Jennings at 74. Even better, Jennings has a front-row ticket as he watches Schneider take record after record as Jennings is the current host of the game show.

READ MORE: Amy Schneider Talks Being Voted ‘Most Likely To Be On Jeopardy!’ In School

Her total winnings are now at a total of $1,319,800.

“It still feels unreal,” said Schneider. “Knowing that I had this chance, I was definitely thinking about it. Then Ken said it, and I thought, ‘Alright, I just accomplished this huge thing’ and it was pretty great.”

READ MORE: Katharine McPhee Admits She ‘Wouldn’t Have Gotten’ Correct Answer Even Though She Was Part Of ‘Jeopardy!’ Clue

Schneider and Amodio will face off during the next Tournament of Champions.

“It’s going to be an honour playing against you, and it’s going to be a tight competition,” she said in a message for Amodio.

Schneider’s next episode will air on Tuesday, Jan. 25.