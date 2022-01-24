A month after sexual assault allegations were made against Chris Noth and he was removed from “The Equalizer”, co-star Queen Latifah is speaking out.

The days following the allegations, which Noth has denied, CBS fired the “Sex and the City” alum from the show.

Speaking to “People (The TV Show!)“, Latifah addressed learning the news.

“It’s still surreal. It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect,” she said. “That’s a personal thing that he’s going to have to deal with.”

Latifah also gave insight into how Noth’s character, former CIA director William Bishop, will be written off.

“We are figuring out what we want to do creatively on the show and how we’re going to deal with that character,” Latifah said.

Adding, “Chris’s character’s obviously a big part of the show and it was amazing chemistry, amazing chemistry. And my feeling is justice has to prevail regardless. I just want the right things to be done, you know?”

Following the claims from two women to THR, Noth told ET Canada:

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Other women have since come forward and Noth’s reunion with Sarah Jessica Parker on the “And Just Like That…” finale has been removed.