Dwayne Johnson is getting into a little mischief with his 6-year-old daughter Jasmine Lia.

The star shared a video to Instagram and TikTok of the fun little prank Lia got up to in the kitchen.

He captioned the post: “You’d think after all this time, I’d learn my lesson of playing my little tornado’s favourite game, ‘Daddy Close Your Eyes’ 👁🙈💀😈🤣 What a fool I am 😉🙋🏽‍♂️”.

In the video, Johnson reassures his daughter of his absolute faith in her.

“I trust you. Jazzy, I hear a lot of foil,” he says nervously – seconds before his daughter covers his face with a foil full of peanut butter.

The star makes a shocked face as he pulls off the sheet.

He continued in a more affectionate note in his Instagram post, “(one day they’ll be grown & gone, and smashing the sh-t outta daddy’s face with peanut butter is the last thing they’ll want to do – so while they still love hanging out with daddy ~ bring on the peanut butter!! 😂❤️) #weekendfun #johnsongirls #facesmash 👊🏾”.

Johnson shares Lia as well as 3-year-old Tiana with his wife Lauren Hashian. He’s also father to 20-year-old Simone whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.