Last week’s episode of “And Just Like That…” didn’t shy away from showing it all off.

In one scene, Charlotte’s husband Harry (Evan Handler) went full frontal with nothing to be shy about.

During “The Writers Room” podcast, showrunner Michael Patrick King explained why they did use a prosthetic and not just reference he was naked.

“It wasn’t enough for us to have it happen [like] in other TV shows where you never see the dick,” King said. “Harry would have — I decided and people agreed with me — he would have a substantial penis, Because one of the things that Charlotte says about Harry in ‘Sex and the City’ is [their] great sex life: that she’s repulsed by it, but she wants him.”

“And not that your sex life is dependent on your penis size. But when you’re going to show his penis, let’s make it be something that’s a nice size. Why not?”

King also gave insight into filming the now-viral scene.

“It’s so tense because you’re being respectful, and then when we got that one shot where Lily comes in and Charlotte turns and she drops the penis and it’s just that one shot from Lily’s point of view, as soon as [the director] said cut, everybody screamed and applauded,” King recalled.