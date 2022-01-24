Rachel Zegler had the ultimate New Jersey experience.

The Jersey native recalled having none other than Bruce Springsteen come to watch her film “West Side Story” and call her “Jersey girl”.

“Bruce Springsteen came three times, and he came to see me sing ‘I Feel Pretty.’ He had his Aviators on, and he’s like, ‘Gotta see the Jersey girl sing.’ And I just peed my pants,” she said during a visit to “The Graham Norton Show”. “I was losing my mind. That day, I could not go up and talk to him. It was him and Stephen Sondheim.”

Not only was the OG West Side Story composer there, composer John Williams, Barak Obama and Michelle Obama were also watching.

“John turns to Barak Obama and says ‘well what do you think?’, and I’m like ‘what does it matter what he thinks, he was the President of the United States,'” Zegler added. “It was the most ridiculous, I can’t even believe I was sitting in that room.”

Zegler, who landed the role at only 16, shared that she was “one of 30,000 people” that auditioned for the role of Maria.

“I auditioned for a year,” she said. “It was nine times.”

“There was a period of time where it was silence and I was like ‘well, I didn’t get that s**t,” Zegler joked.

Even once landing the role she asked Steven Spielberg if she could still do her Senior Year musical Shrek: The Musical where she played Princess Fiona.

“West Side Story” is in theatres now.