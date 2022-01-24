Peter Dinklage is not a fan of Disney’s live action remake of “Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs”.

While speaking with Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, the “Game of Thrones” alum slammed the “f**king backwards” story which will star Gal Gadot, Andrew Burnap and Rachel Zegler as Snow White.



“There’s a lot of hypocrisy going on I gotta say, from somebody who’s a little bit unique,” Dinklage said.

“Literally no offence to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. But you’re still telling the story of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.’ Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me,” he continued.

“You’re progressive in one way but then you’re still making that f***ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f*** are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I’m not loud enough.”

The Brothers Grimm fairytale has been in the spotlight for its portrayal of the dwarfs.

Dinklage clarified that he has nothing against Zegler being cast and faced backlash himself when cast as Frech actor Hervé Villechaize who some people thought was Filipino.

“I don’t know which studio that is but they were so proud of it. All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I’m just like, what are you doing?” he said.

Dinklage concluded that hopefully Disney puts a “spin” on the classic tale.

“If you tell the story of Snow White at its most f**ked up, cool, progressive spin on it? Let’s do it. All in. But I just don’t know,” he said.