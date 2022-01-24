Fredrik Eklund is saying farewell to “Million Dollar Listing”.

After over 10 years on the show, Eklund announced on Instagram that it is the “end of an era.”

“After an amazing 11 years, I’ve decided it’s time for the next chapter in my life, and to leave Million Dollar Listing. It’s an end of an era and a new start for me,” wrote Eklund. “I let Andy [Cohen], the Producers and the Executives know last week how grateful I am. Eternally grateful, I mean what an incredible run we had together.”

“All of my most memorable milestones from the last decade I shared with all of you: meeting Derek, our wedding, the miscarriages, the birth of our twins, and all the beautiful properties. I will always cherish that shared experience,” he continued.

“I’ve always said it’s been like elevated therapy to film and then watch my crazy self (the good, the bad, the ugly). I got to be myself even when it was difficult. In 2010 when we started filming, I was an up-and-coming agent with a very small team,” he said. “The show gave us superpowers and became the engine in building what has become the nation’s largest and most prolific team that reached $4.5 billion in 2021. I have the show to thank for a lot of it.”

Eklund reflected on some of his memories including filming with 50 Cent and Rebel Wilson.

“Now it’s time for my next chapter. There is more to do, new projects and experiences, my kids are growing and my business is pulling me in all sorts of exciting directions,” he added. “Thank you to Bravo, my cast mates from both coasts, and the incredible crew. We made television history together.”

“Lastly, I want to give a special thank you to all the viewers for continuing to be by my side for this journey,” he concluded. “I can’t wait for you to see what’s next. You truly changed my life.”

The latest season of “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” was dramatic with disagreements between Eklund and fellow agents Josh Altman and Josh Flagg but a source confirmed to People that it didn’t affect Eklund’s choice to leave.

“The fallout is from six months ago and it is not even on Fredrik’s radar and didn’t factor in any of his decisions,” they said.

“While [Eklund] is really proud of ‘Million Dollar Listing’, this is the perfect time to say goodbye, as he’s leaving to work on new projects and wants to end on a high note.”