Neil Young doesn’t want his music on Spotify anymore.

The singer posted and then deleted a letter to his record label and management team asking that his music be removed from the streaming platform as he believes they are spreading vaccine misinformation.

“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” he wrote according to Rolling Stone. “Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule.”

“I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform,” he continued. “They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Rogan has faced backlash for unfounded claims about the COVID-19 vaccines. 270 medical professionals and science educators signed an open letter asking Spotify to stop letting Rogan spread the false information.

The letter read in part, “Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy.”

Young originally had most of his songs removed from Spotify in 2015, along with Apple Music, saying the sound quality was poor. He later changed his mind.

As of publication, Young’s music is still on Spotify but unclear how long that will last.