President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation on Monday by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity.

The president was in the East Room of the White House for a meeting of his Competition Council, which is focused on changing regulations and enforcing laws to help consumers deal with high prices. Reporters in the room shouted a number of questions after Biden’s remarks.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Biden about inflation, which is at a nearly 40-year high and has hurt the president’s public approval. Doocy’s network has been relentlessly critical of Biden.

READ MORE: Joe Biden Picks TV Personality Star Jones To Lead Heritage Board

Doocy called out, “Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?”

Biden responded with sarcasm, “It’s a great asset — more inflation.” Then he shook his head and added, “What a stupid son of a b**ch.”

The president’s comments were captured on video and by the microphone in front of him. Doocy laughed it off in a subsequent appearance on his network, joking, “Nobody has fact-checked him yet and said it’s not true.”

Doocy told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that Biden called him “within about an hour of that exchange.

“He said, ‘It’s nothing personal, pal.’ And we went back and forth, and we were talking about just kind of moving forward, and I made sure to tell him that I’m always gonna try to ask something different than what everybody else is asking. And he said, ‘You got to.’ And that’s a quote from the president, so I’ll keep doing it.”

Asked by Hannity whether he apologized, Doocy simply said, “He cleared the air and I appreciate it. We had a nice call.”

“That’s not an answer,” Hannity laughed. “That doesn’t sound like an apology.”

READ MORE: Joe Biden Joins The Jonas Brothers For A Viral TikTok Video

“He said ‘It’s nothing personal, pal.’ And I told him that I appreciate him reaching out,” Doocy replied. “Hey Sean, the world is on the brink of, like, World War III right now with all of this stuff going on. I appreciate that the president took a couple of minutes out this evening while he was still at this desk to give me a call and clear the air.”

Doocy added, “I don’t need anybody to apologize to me. He can call me whatever he wants as long as it gets him talking! I think that’s enough. That’s enough. So we can move on. We can now move forward. There will be years — three to seven years — of opportunities to ask him about different stuff.”

The White House did not immediately responded to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, Lisa Ling appeared on Tuesday’s edition of “The View” and insisted that Biden owes another apology — not to Doocy, but to everyone in America.

“It’s not like he just dismissed it as a dumb question, he name-called,” Ling said, as reported by TheWrap. “And I just think, as a mom to young kids, these are the people who should be setting examples for our kids and it’s like, yet more examples of men behaving badly and mothers eventually having to clean it up, because it’s giving license to kids.”

Ling’s opinion, however, was not shared by the rest of the panelists on “The View”, with moderator Whoopi Goldberg explaining her reasoning.

“No! I’m sorry. He should acknowledge he’s human, because that happens sometimes, when people ask you endless stupid questions, from one particular place,” said Goldberg. “And sometimes, you just lose it for a second. The difference is, he said ‘OK, let me call him and apologize, because that happens.’ And I think that, for me, is the representation of what a human being, as president, should be.”

READ MORE: President Joe Biden Makes First Late-Night Appearance Since Taking Office

The White House has insisted repeatedly that it is focused on curbing inflation, with Biden reorienting his entire economic agenda around the issue. But the president has also shown a willingness to challenge a media that he deems to be too critical, especially Fox News and Doocy.

At his news conference last week, Biden said to Doocy with sarcasm, “You always ask me the nicest questions.”

“I have a whole binder full,” the reporter answered.

“I know you do,” Biden said. “None of them make a lot of sense to me. Fire away.”