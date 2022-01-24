Click to share this via email

Dylan McDermott has just landed his next big role.

Already a recurring star on producer Dick Wolf’s “Law & Order: Organized Crime”, McDermott will now lead Wolf’s “FBI: Most Wanted” on Global.

The actor’s casting comes as Julian McMahon is exiting the show. No word on who his character will be.

According to Deadline, McDermott’s debut episode will be in Episode 17 of the third season, airing this April.

McDermott’s role as Richard Wheatley, the nemesis of Chris Melon’s Stabler, on “Law and Order Organized Crime” will be “winding down” the outlet reports.

McMahon recently shared he would be departing “FBI: Most Wanted” where he stars as Jess LaCroix.

“Over the past few months, the producers of ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favour of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix,” McMahon told Deadline. “These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show.”

“FBI: Most Wanted” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on Global.