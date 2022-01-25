Tiffany Haddish spoke to Jimmy Fallon about her recent DUI arrest as she appeared on “The Tonight Show” Monday.

TMZ stated earlier this month that Haddish had been arrested by officers in Peachtree City, Georgia after they were alerted to a driver who had allegedly fallen asleep at the wheel.

As Fallon mentioned it had been a difficult time for the comedian, who also split from her boyfriend Common in November, she joked: “I can say this, Jimmy… I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four… in uniform.”

Haddish then said: “And now I got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out. I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better!”

Fallon responded, “Yeah, you’ve got to be a little clearer!”

Haddish also spoke about mourning the loss of her friend Bob Saget, who passed away on January 9, and her beloved grandmother.

She told Fallon, “[Saget] was like a big mentor to me, a big brother, a father figure. He meant a lot to me.

“Funny man. He was the first white man to ever tell me, ‘Just be yourself, just be who you are, Tiffany. Don’t worry about nothing. Just be you.’ That was huge for me.

“And then, my grandma passed away, and she saved my life. That’s my heart. She was like my soulmate. So that’s been… really hard to process, all this… Grief.”

As Fallon mentioned she could hopefully turn the grief into something, Haddish replied: “I’m definitely making something out of it. My next special is going to be about grief. And it’s going to be hilarious,” adding that it would help her “figure out how to process it all.”

“Kids get to cry whenever they want to, wherever they want to. As an adult you can’t do that,” she joked. “You can’t just cry at work like that, they send you home! I need my money!”

Elsewhere in the interview, Haddish also spoke about going back to her high school reunions, the time she negotiated a business deal with her principal and her new show “The Afterparty”. See more in the clip below.