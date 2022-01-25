Lady Gaga always goes all out for her performances.

On Monday night, the “House of Gucci” star appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and looked back on the most difficult part of her 2016 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

“Playing the Super Bowl is a huge honour, and I remember — and I got the phone call to play the show, I just cried. I just cried and ran around my room,” Gaga said. “And then I don’t know why I made a very silly decision to decide to try to catch a touchdown at the end.”

While the performance ran smoothly, Gaga revealed that during rehearsals, the football-catching was posing problems.

“I wanted to jump in and jump out of the performance because I thought it was compositionally interesting,” she said. “So I was so super excited to catch this football, but four out of five times that we practised it, I didn’t get it.”

She also said that despite members of her own team wanting to throw her the ball, the problematic rehearsals made Gaga insist that an actual quarterback throw it, and that worked.

“It was funny because I — no one could see, but I landed in this giant foam pit, like you would see in a gym or something,” Gaga said. “And I landed in the pit and went, ‘Did I catch it? l I caught it! I caught it! Did they get it? Did they get it on camera? Did the people see it?’”

Kimmel asked, “Did you ever think, like, ‘If I miss, if this ball bounces off my head, everyone’s gonna laugh at me for a long time?’.”

“Oh, I knew the headline would be, like, you know, ‘The Patriots win and Lady Gaga loses,’” Gaga told him. “Like, ‘Stick to singing, honey.’”

Also during the interview, Gaga shared more details about her “House of Gucci” sex scene with Salma Hayek, which was cut from the final film.

“I said, “Okay, so I was thinking, you know, after the hit gets put out on Maurizio and you get the phone call that he’s dead, that I walk over to you and kiss you,’” she recalled. “And she’s like, ‘WHAT!’”

Describing the scene, Gaga said, “[Salma’s] walking around the house and the camera was following her feet and all her cats were following her, and Salma – in order to get the cats to follow her – she put a bunch of catnip in her boots and the cats are following her.

“Then we’re surrounded by cats and we start making out – and I made out with Salma Hayek,” she said. “I’m like that really annoying kid in school that’s bragging that they made out with the popular girl but has no proof.”