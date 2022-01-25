Tom Brady is thinking about the future.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback spoke about what’s next with his SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go!” co-hosts Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, insisting he was in “no rush” to figure it out after his team were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday.

He insisted, “I’ll know when I know. It’s a day after the season. So I think, for all of us, you know, we can all decompress a bit. It’s been six straight months of football, every day consumed by day-in and day-out football.”

Brady went on, “I think now it’s just some time to spend some time with my family and spend some time with my kids,” referencing his wife Gisele Bündchen and their kids Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12. Brady also shares 14-year-old son John with ex Bridget Moynahan.

As Vivian popped in to say hello, Brady gushed: “That’s my little angel. You know, get some time with her. We had waffles together this morning, which was really nice. And, you know what, I think as I’ve gotten older, I think the best part is, is football is extremely important in my life. And it means a lot to me. And I care a lot about what we’re trying to accomplish as a team.

“And I care a lot about my teammates. And the biggest difference now that I’m older is I have kids now, too, you know, and I care about them a lot as well. They’ve been my biggest supporters. My wife is my biggest supporter. It pains her to see me get hit out there. And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.”

“And I’m gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, ‘cause they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do. I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want. It’s what we want as a family. And I’m gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”