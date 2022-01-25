Actor Michael Madsen and his family are in mourning.

In a statement to Metro, the family confirmed that Madsen’s 26-year-old son Hudson Lee Madsen had passed away.

READ MORE: Fashion Designer Thierry Mugler Dead At 73

“We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson,” the family said. “His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him.”

They added, “We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time. Thank you.”

According to the Sun, Hudson was found dead on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, from “an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

READ MORE: Clark Gillies, Hockey Hall Of Famer And Regina Pats Legend, Dead At 67

A spokesperson for the Department of the Medical Examiner in Honolulu said, “I can confirm Hudson Lee Madsen, 26, died by a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide on the island of Oahu.”

Hudson lived in Hawaii with his wife Carlie and was a U.S. army veteran who appears to have served in Afghanistan. His godfather was Quentin Tarantino, who has directed his father in several films, including “Reservoir Dogs”.

Earlier this month, Carlie shared a post on her Instagram account praising her “amazing husband” for being there for her during the process of having a tumour removed.

He was one of three children Madsen shares with his third wife DeAnna. The actor also has two children from a previous marriage.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.