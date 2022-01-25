James Corden has a special memory of the late Meat Loaf.

The “Late Late Show” host paid tribute to the rock legend Monday after he passed away at age 74 on January 20.

Corden told viewers, “He truly, truly was one of a kind,” before revealing that the singer was his very first celebrity interview after he won a competition as a teenager.

Corden shared, “For me personally, he’ll always have a special place in my heart. You see, when I was 15, I won a competition back in the U.K. to be a showbiz reporter for a day on a morning show that airs in Britain.

“And my prize was that I got to interview a big celebrity.”

READ MORE: Susan Sarandon Remembers ‘Rocky Horror’ Co-Star Meat Loaf, Following His Death: ‘Big Man, Big Voice, Big Heart’

The show then cut to footage of the then-15-year-old Corden sitting across from Meat Loaf in a fancy hotel asking some awkward but adorable questions.

The musician insisted he wasn’t a huge fan of the promo side of his job but didn’t actually mind it because he got to meet interesting people like Corden.

The host then mentioned that he was in a band and asked what advice Meat Loaf would give him.

READ MORE: Meat Loaf’s Daughter Pens Tribute Following Rock Legend’s Death

“The one thing you gotta do is, you need to always do the best you can do,” the star insisted.

“No matter the different situation, no matter what comes up against you, you do the best you can do, and you never give up. Never quit.”