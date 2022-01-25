Former Playboy bunny Holly Madison opened up about her relationship with the late Hugh Hefner during last night’s premiere of A&E’s docuseries “Secrets of Playboy”.
The two-hour premiere dug deep into the archives, presenting exclusive interviews and footage from Hefner’s inner circle and ex girlfriends, which portray sexual assault, prostitution, drug abuse, and murder.
Madison compared the former Playboy Mansion owner to a captor, admitting that she was scared to leave the premises as she feared the repercussions, particularly a “mountain of revenge porn” that Hefner allegedly possessed.
“When I lived at the mansion, I was afraid to leave,” Madison said. “Something that was always lingering in the back of my mind, I think since the very beginning, was that, if I left, there was just this mountain of revenge porn just waiting to come out.”
“When you would go out with Hef, he’s taking all kinds of naked pictures of these women, when we’re wasted out of our minds, and he would print out like, eight copies for him and all the women,” she explained. “[You would] pass them around. It’s just gross.”
During the first episode of the 10-episode docuseries, Madison also noted that she “definitely thought I was in love with Hef” during their seven-year relationship, from 2001 to 2008, but said it was deeply rooted in “Stockholm syndrome.”
“Stockholm syndrome is when somebody starts to identify with somebody who is their captor in some way,” Madison said. “And I feel like I did that with Hef a hundred per cent. Like, I never blamed him for any of the drama that went on, I always blamed it on the other women, you know?”
She continued, “Hef was innocent in my eyes. And then later, one of the girls was telling me how Hef always pits the main girlfriend against the other girls. This situation was going on for years since I came along.”
Hefner’s former staff also recalled turbulent memories of the late publisher.
“I know for a fact the rules she [Madison] had to follow,” said Carla Howe, former Playboy model. “You’re imprisoned in that Playboy [world]. Like, you can’t do your own thing.”
Stefan Tetenbaum, who was Hefner’s personal valet from 1978 to 1981, recalled: “He thought he was the king, the emperor. We were just servants. Everybody else was invisible. He didn’t want to know our names. He just gave us directions.”
Tetenbaum noted how staffers had to keep their distance from the women in the mansion.
“We were told you cannot talk to the girls. You’re not their friend. You work for Mr. Hefner — you don’t work for them.”
Before the docuseries debuted, Playboy released an open letter supporting the women featured in it, clarifying that “today’s Playboy is not Hugh Hefner’s Playboy.”