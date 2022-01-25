Former Playboy bunny Holly Madison opened up about her relationship with the late Hugh Hefner during last night’s premiere of A&E’s docuseries “Secrets of Playboy”.

The two-hour premiere dug deep into the archives, presenting exclusive interviews and footage from Hefner’s inner circle and ex girlfriends, which portray sexual assault, prostitution, drug abuse, and murder.

Madison compared the former Playboy Mansion owner to a captor, admitting that she was scared to leave the premises as she feared the repercussions, particularly a “mountain of revenge porn” that Hefner allegedly possessed.

“When I lived at the mansion, I was afraid to leave,” Madison said. “Something that was always lingering in the back of my mind, I think since the very beginning, was that, if I left, there was just this mountain of revenge porn just waiting to come out.”

Holly Madison and Hugh Hefner at Hefner’s 81st birthday party

“When you would go out with Hef, he’s taking all kinds of naked pictures of these women, when we’re wasted out of our minds, and he would print out like, eight copies for him and all the women,” she explained. “[You would] pass them around. It’s just gross.”

During the first episode of the 10-episode docuseries, Madison also noted that she “definitely thought I was in love with Hef” during their seven-year relationship, from 2001 to 2008, but said it was deeply rooted in “Stockholm syndrome.”

