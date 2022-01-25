“You” actor Travis Van Winkle had a scary encounter with a couple of coyotes in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Winkle shared an Instagram video in which he told fans how he saved his dog Karen after the animals approached her at Griffith Park in the Los Feliz neighbourhood.

READ MORE: ‘You’: Penn Badgley And Victoria Pedretti On The Killer Season 3 Finale Twist (Exclusive)

Warning fellow pet owners, Winkle said in the clip: “I just want to share with you, if you’re hiking with your dog up here at Griffith Park, be very careful.

“I was hanging out in this little back area over here, and Karen and I were just kinda hiking and throwing some bark to her down this hill when two coyotes… like, literally came after her. One almost got her leg. I had to slide down the mountain, literally screaming at the top of my lungs.”

He added how much of a close call it was.

Winkle, who regularly shares snaps of his pup, wrote, “Way too close for comfort. Glad my little sweetie is okay. Luckily it went our way today.”

READ MORE: ‘You’ Showrunner Reveals Season 3 Will Be ‘Bonkers’

The star posted clips of the coyotes, as well as some snaps of his scraped and bloody legs.