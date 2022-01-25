Kristen Stewart is sharing more details about her engagement.

Appearing on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Monday, the “Spencer” star talked about getting engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

“We met years ago and then sort of re-met before the pandemic. And we got engaged — I guess it’s still the pandemic, so yes, I guess it’s a pandemic engagement,” Stewart. “But it wasn’t at the height, it wasn’t full lockdown.”

In fact, due to a lull in the pandemic, Stewart and Meyer were able to have an actual party to celebrate their engagement, which might not have been the case now with the Omicron variant causing a surge in cases.

“We were kind of moving about the world a little more freely at the time,” the actress said. “We did have an engagement party, which was nice and lucky and obviously not something we could have done now so I’m thankful for that.”

Back in November, Stewart talked about Meyer’s proposal on “The Howard Stern Show”.

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” she said at the time. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

She added, “I wasn’t specific at all. It’s not a given that I would be the one. You know what I mean? With two girls, you never know who’s going to fulfil what weird f**king gender role thing. We don’t do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f**king so cute.”