Kelly Clarkson thanked Janet Jackson for the sweet surprise that meant so much to her.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, Jackson calls in to the show and the TV host reveals that after she covered Jackson’s “Escapade” back in September, the singer not only tweeted Clarkson, sharing the performance with her fans, she also sent her flowers.

“You did something so nice and you sent me flowers and the little message was so sweet,” Clarkson tells Jackson. “I was having such a hard time, so thank you so much. You have no idea what it meant.”

The singer compliments Clarkson’s talent during the new episode.

“I love the way you cover my music. I think you’re an absolutely wonderful singer and I love to hear it so thank you.”

You can watch Clarkson cover another one of Jackson’s hits “What Have You Done For Me Lately” in the video below.