Cheryl Hines has responded after her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced backlash for comments made at an anti-vax rally in Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

Kennedy said at the rally: “Even in Hitler Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did.

“Today, the mechanisms are being put in place that will make it so none of us can run, and none of us can hide.”

The comments quickly sparked controversy online.

Hines then replied to a social media user asking her to make a statement of her own.

The actress, who married Kennedy in 2014, posted:

She then responded to another social media user:

Hines also posted:

She has since shared:

Trevor Noah was among the many criticizing Kennedy for his remarks.

He joked, “Yeah, the man is right — who could argue? No one ever talks about how good Anne Frank had it: free room and board, all the time in the world to write — pretty sweet deal if you ask me,” the New York Times reported.

“I will say, though, crazy is relative because R.F.K. may be saying wild [expletive] about the Holocaust, but half the people he’s talking to don’t even believe the Holocaust happened. Yeah, they’re just standing there like, ‘Anne Frank? Didn’t realize this guy was such a liberal.’”

Kennedy then posted Tuesday:

