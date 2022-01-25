Cheryl Hines has responded after her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced backlash for comments made at an anti-vax rally in Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

Kennedy said at the rally: “Even in Hitler Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did.

“Today, the mechanisms are being put in place that will make it so none of us can run, and none of us can hide.”

The comments quickly sparked controversy online.

At the antivaxx rally in DC, RFK Jr. says that in the future "none of us can run and none of us can hide" because of Bill Gates' satellites and also 5G, unlike… the Holocaust. "Even in Hitler's Germany, you could hide in the attic like Anne Frank did." pic.twitter.com/bRtmDBTxZl — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) January 23, 2022

Hines then replied to a social media user asking her to make a statement of her own.

@CherylHines you need to make a statement!

Do you stand with your husband? — FreshWaterHippie☮️ (@IrishGypsy20) January 23, 2022

The actress, who married Kennedy in 2014, posted:

My husband’s opinions are not a reflection of my own. While we love each other, we differ on many current issues. — Cheryl Hines (@CherylHines) January 25, 2022

She then responded to another social media user:

Yes, I agree with you. — Cheryl Hines (@CherylHines) January 25, 2022

Hines also posted:

I assure you that’s not what I was commenting on. — Cheryl Hines (@CherylHines) January 25, 2022

Yeah, I know. So you can see what I’m replying to, right? Nothing about WW II. — Cheryl Hines (@CherylHines) January 25, 2022

I was responding to, “Do you stand with your husband.” — Cheryl Hines (@CherylHines) January 25, 2022

She has since shared:

My husband’s reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive. The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own. — Cheryl Hines (@CherylHines) January 25, 2022

Trevor Noah was among the many criticizing Kennedy for his remarks.

He joked, “Yeah, the man is right — who could argue? No one ever talks about how good Anne Frank had it: free room and board, all the time in the world to write — pretty sweet deal if you ask me,” the New York Times reported.

“I will say, though, crazy is relative because R.F.K. may be saying wild [expletive] about the Holocaust, but half the people he’s talking to don’t even believe the Holocaust happened. Yeah, they’re just standing there like, ‘Anne Frank? Didn’t realize this guy was such a liberal.’”

Kennedy then posted Tuesday: