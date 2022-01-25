Céline Dion is proud of her son.

On Tuesday, the iconic Canadian singer shared a birthday message for son René-Charles, who is turning 21.

READ MORE: Celine Dion Remembers Husband René Angélil On 6-Year Anniversary Of His Death

“René-Charles, 21 years of dreams have already passed,” she wrote in an Instagram post, which included a photo of her holding him as a baby, with her late husband René Angelil watching over.

“We gave you life… Thank you very much for giving us the wonderful gift of becoming your parents.

“Since that day, I’ve been thriving as I watch you grow. Your intelligence, your generosity, your courage, and your great sensitivity never cease to move me,” Dion continued. “We guided you from our dreams, by holding your hand. Keep exploring and above all, listen to your heart knowing that you are always carried by our love, so that now your own dreams can come true.”

READ MORE: Céline Dion Cancels ‘Courage’ Tour Dates Due To ‘Severe & Persistent Muscle Spasms”

Finally, she added, “Happy Birthday René-Charles! Have fun my darling… We adore you!”

Dion signed the message from herself, René-Charles’ brothers Eddy and Nelson, and her husband.