Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Charlotte Casiraghi put on a stunning display on the runway.

The granddaughter of iconic actress Grace Kelly strutted out at the Chanel Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week riding a horse.

READ MORE: Dior Reconstructs Paris In Spectacular Fashion Week Show

The 35-year-old model and equestrian cantered down the catwalk while showing off her Chanel black tweed outfit, complete with riding helmet.

Among the A-listers on hand were Anna Wintour and Pharrell Williams.

In a 2013 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Casiraghi talked about her love of horses since childhood.

“They gave me the energy to move forward, the ability to fight, giving me a rare confidence and invaluable strength. They taught me great humility, too,” she said.

READ MORE: Louis Vuitton Stages Virgil Abloh Swansong In Paris

“Competing in show-jumping is a school of life…. And it’s one of the few Olympic sports where men and women are equal,” Casiraghi added. “Being a great horseman does not rely on physical strength but more on the mind and sensibility.”

Along with modelling and riding horses, Casiraghi is also eleventh in line to the Monegasque throne.