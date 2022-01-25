Olivia Munn spoke out about a “cowardly and unconscionable act” that attempted to prevent an AAPI (Asian-American and Pacific Islander) advocacy webinar from discussing important issues.

On Monday, the actress joined the National Asian-Pacific American Women’s Forum (NAPAWF) — an organization that empowers AAPI girls and women to engage in important decisions that impact their lives, families, and communities — and AAPI creators for the online event that was interrupted by an offensive “Zoom bombing” with appalling imagery and audio messages.

“Today while hosting a gathering of AAPI women and allies in a conversation about how to stop anti-Asian hate, we were targeted by a zoom bombing of horrific, violent, racially charged images and audio,” Munn wrote on Instagram.

“While it momentarily disrupted our event, we later resumed because these malicious acts will not stop the conversation.”

The “Violet” actress was also accompanied by Tower 28 founder Amy Liu, and Priscilla Tsai, founder of Cocokind, for the online seminar to celebrate the two conscious beauty brands’ collaboration with their Cocokind x Tower 28 Lunar New Year Kit.

“We were communing to celebrate, elevate and protect the AAPI community and we were subjected to a hate crime in real time. It was a cowardly and unconscionable act,” Munn wrote. “But to be clear, the conversation WILL go on. I stand with @cocokind, @tower28beauty, @ , @amyliu47, @schoimorrow, and @napawf and I am proud to be AAPI.

“Cheap tactics like these won’t stop our quest for equality, equity and to stop Asian hate.”

The actress also apologized to the creators who joined the event.

“We are so sorry to have gone through this traumatic experience together. We are here for you, as you are here for us,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Photo: Instagram/ OliviaMunn

Munn followed her Instagram statement with an infographic, which was widely shared by attendees, that showcases statistics curated by NAPAWF. It notes that “78% of AAPI women have been affected by anti-Asian racism.”

“Most commonly reported being called a racial slur (28%), feeling unsafe walking outside (26%) and experiencing discrimination or harassment at work (18%).”