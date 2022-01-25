Click to share this via email

“Batgirl” is breaking new ground for the comic book movie.

Warner Bros. announced this week that actress Ivory Aquino has been cast in the new film for HBO Max, playing the first transgender character in a DC movie.

Aquino will play Alysia Yeoh, the best friend of Barbara Gordon (a.k.a. Batgirl). The character first appeared in a 2011 issue of the “Batgirl” comic book.

Ivory Aquino has been confirmed by @lesliegrace via Instagram to be playing Alysia Yeoh!!! 🦇 #Batgirl https://t.co/1Chkg7JOAB pic.twitter.com/Pg5LfH1d5X — Batgirl Film News 🦇 (@BatgirlFilm) January 19, 2022

News of Aquino’s casting spread after “Batgirl” star Leslie Grace posted a photo from the set of the film along with the caption, “Barbara and Alysia 😍🦇.”

Trans actors and characters have been featured in other DC properties, including TV’s first trans superhero, Dreamer, played by Nicole Maines, in the CW series “Supergirl”.

Aquino has appeared in a number of films and TV series, including “Tales of the City” and “Lingua Franca”.