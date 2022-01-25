Laura Ingraham impersonated Kate McKinnon’s “Saturday Night Live” impression of the Fox News personality.

On Monday, “The Ingraham Angle” aired McKinnon’s latest take on Ingraham in which she criticized gas for being “$19 a gallon” and the green M&M being cancelled “just for being a wh**e.”

Kate McKinnon as Laura Ingraham during the Ingraham Angle Cold Open on “Saturday Night Live”

Ingraham then comedically mocked McKinnon’s segment in her monotone voice, complete with body language.

“The reason I like Kate McKinnon, I have so much respect for her as a talent, [is] she’s so even-handed in her political commentary,” the Fox News vet said, speaking as McKinnon-as-Ingraham. “But seriously, think of all the low-hanging fruit provided by Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, little Petey B[uttigieg] and the Squad on a near-daily basis…. I think this is kinda comedy gold, don’t you?”

Reverting to her normal self, Ingraham stated, “I like Kate McKinnon doing me, because she’s kind of fun, she’s very even-handed in her political humour.”

Adding a hint of sarcasm, she continued, “People say she doesn’t make fun of the other side, [but] I’m sure she does– Wait, they’re telling me she doesn’t?”

Ingraham then offered to swing by “SNL” to give her impression of Nancy Pelosi “for free.”

“I’m a member of SAG, but I’ll do it for free, OK?” she said.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.