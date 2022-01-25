Elton John has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news was shared via the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, where the musician, 74, was meant to be performing his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour dates this week.

The statement read: “It is with great regret that the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour dates in Dallas set for Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 26 must be postponed due to Elton recently testing positive for COVID-19.

“Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms. Fans should hold on to their tickets as they will be honoured at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon.

“Elton and the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly.”

READ MORE: Elton John Is Joined By Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X & More In Star-Studded ‘Ultimate Zoom’ Video Call

John’s diagnosis comes after he resumed his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour after more than 600 days off-stage.

The worldwide tour began back in 2018, but was put on hold for nearly two years during the pandemic.

In an interview with “CBS Mornings”, John recently said he was ready to put his performing days behind him to spend time with his husband David Furnish and their two sons: Elijah, 9, and Zachary, 11.

“I want to be with my family,” John shared. “I’ve been touring since I was 17, in the back of a van. I’ve had the most incredible life. I’ve been so lucky and I’ve loved every single minute of it but I’ve had enough of applause… I’ll be 76 years of age when I stop touring in 2023.”