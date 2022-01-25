Nicky Hilton is expanding her family.

People reported Tuesday that the French Sole fashion designer is pregnant and expecting her third child with husband James Rothschild.

A rep for Hilton confirmed the baby is due this summer and that the child’s sex is still not known.

Hilton and Rothschild got married in 2015 at Kensington Palace and have two children, Lily Grace Victoria, 5, and Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn, 4.

Last year, Hilton spoke about parenting during the pandemic in a Q&A with with childrenswear brand Dotty Dungarees.

“I strangely liked the not leaving the house for days at a time,” she said. “There was something so cozy about being locked down with my family. That quality family time was definitely the silver lining of the pandemic.”