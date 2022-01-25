Dua Lipa discusses why she keeps her private life private in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine.

She shares, “Something that I’ve realized over time is how little people actually know.

The singer was dating Anwar Hadid but it’s thought the pair are currently taking a break.

“I’ve made peace with the fact that people can think what they want to think, but no one really, truly knows what’s happening behind closed doors.

“My circle’s really tight, my family and my friends keep me so grounded, and it gives me some kind of comfort that not everything is out there that would take away from your life and privacy.”

Dua Lipa. Credit: Daniel Jackson for WSJ. Magazine.

Lipa, who recently launched her newsletter Service95, as well as her new podcast “At Your Service”, also talks about juggling so many full-time roles.

“It’s just something that’s ingrained in me. I don’t know what it is but I feel like, at any point, the rug could be pulled from under my feet if I don’t work hard enough.”

Dua Lipa. Credit: Daniel Jackson for WSJ. Magazine.

The singer, who dropped Future Nostalgia in March 2020 during the pandemic, is deep into making her next album: “I’ve done a big chunk of writing: It’s starting to take shape; I’ve got a lot of it recorded.

“It has a vision. It has a name, I think—for now. It’s just been fun experimenting. I’m always going to make pop music, but it has its own unique sound, which is exciting and something that feels like a movement from Future Nostalgia.

“It’s still in baby form, so we’ll see as it progresses. In all honesty, it’s probably not what my fans want to hear, but I’m in no rush.”