The “CSI” revival is losing another one of its original stars.

On Tuesday, actress Jorja Fox shared the news that she won’t be returning for season 2 of Global’s “CSI: Vegas”, following co-star William Petersen’s lead.

“I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together,” Fox wrote on Twitter.

Hey all you #CSI fans! After much deliberating, I have decided not to ‘Sidle up’ for CSI Vegas. For me CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times. (1) — Le Fox (@JorjaFoxofficia) January 25, 2022

Thanks for watching everyone!!!!! Keep tuning in! I know I will. CSI VEGAS has an incredible team and it should be an amazing show! (3) 🙏🏼❤️ — Le Fox (@JorjaFoxofficia) January 25, 2022

Petersen had only ever signed on to appear in the 10-episode first season, with many wondering whether Fox would return when the show’s renewal was announced.

“There’s no expectation on [Fox and Petersen]” to return for Season 2, showrunner Jason Tracey told TVLine after the first season finale. “The door will always be open to a couple of legends, but we only asked them to come back to help us tell this finite number of episodes.”

Though Fox and Petersen won’t be returning, the revival series has established a whole new CSI team, lead by stars Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon and Mel Rodriguez.

Fans might get some other surprises though, as Tracey said of bringing back other “CSI” stars from across the franchise, “I’d be like a kid in a candy store if I got a Season 2, to kind of ‘go shopping’ and hopefully tap in some familiar faces.”

