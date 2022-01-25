Kristen Stewart makes such good conversation on Zoom that she receives gifts for it.

Stewart, 31, appeared on Monday’s episode of Global’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”. During the cat, Stewart dished on spending more time with celebrity friends Kirsten Dunst and Nicole Kidman during awards season.

“I have been friends with Kirsten Dunst for years and it’s been really fun to see her a little bit more than I normally would,” Stewart said, per Daily Mail. “And I spoke to Nicole Kidman for like 45 minutes on a Zoom call. And she sent me flowers and I was, like, ‘Oh, my god!'”

“Because she had a great time,” Stewart added. “We worked together actually, years ago and she had to drop out of the movie because she injured herself but she was gonna be in ‘Panic Room'”

Stewart was only 10-years-old when production started on the 2002 movie “Panic Room”.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on Global.