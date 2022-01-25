Zendaya took a trip abroad to visit her boyfriend.
The “Euphoria” star was spotted in London visiting Tom Holland and his family over the weekend.
READ MORE: Zendaya Reacts To Tom Holland’s Desire To Appear On ‘Euphoria’
On Saturday night, the couple were seen taking a chauffeur-driven car to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on-stage in London’s West End with Holland’s mom and brothers, The Daily Mail reported.
Before heading to the theatre, Zendaya and Holland were seen arriving at his family home, carrying Jo Malone gift bags.
READ MORE: Zendaya And The ‘Euphoria’ Cast Answer Burning Questions About Tom Holland, Class Clowns And More
The pair, who starred together in the Marvel “Spider-Man” films, went public with their relationship in 2021, stepping out on the red carpet together to promote “No Way Home”.