Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Zendaya took a trip abroad to visit her boyfriend.

The “Euphoria” star was spotted in London visiting Tom Holland and his family over the weekend.

READ MORE: Zendaya Reacts To Tom Holland’s Desire To Appear On ‘Euphoria’

Photo: REX/Shutterstock

On Saturday night, the couple were seen taking a chauffeur-driven car to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on-stage in London’s West End with Holland’s mom and brothers, The Daily Mail reported.

Photo: REX/Shutterstock

Before heading to the theatre, Zendaya and Holland were seen arriving at his family home, carrying Jo Malone gift bags.

READ MORE: Zendaya And The ‘Euphoria’ Cast Answer Burning Questions About Tom Holland, Class Clowns And More

Photo: REX/Shutterstock

The pair, who starred together in the Marvel “Spider-Man” films, went public with their relationship in 2021, stepping out on the red carpet together to promote “No Way Home”.