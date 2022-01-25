Keith Urban is taking over Las Vegas.

Urban fans eager to see him live can do so in March and April. New shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace have been announced for March 25, March 26, March 30, April 1 and April 2. These shows will precede the planned Memorial Day Weekend shows between May 27 and May 29.

“Keith Urban astounds audiences with a show designed for The Colosseum, packed with hit songs, explosive showmanship and signature unpredictability,” a press release for the show states. “The shows are a once-in-a-lifetime concert event – an arena-sized production in a theatre setting, up close and personal.

“Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas utilizes The Colosseum’s new general admission capability on the main floor, creating a dynamic and reimagined fan experience for the landmark venue.”

Tickets go on sale at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Monday, Jan. 31. Keith Urban fan club members get presale access at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Jan. 26, followed by Citi cardmembers at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

Urban is a bonafide country music superstar with four Grammys, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards and 13 Country Music Awards to his name.