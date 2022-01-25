Janet Jackson is opening up about subjects close to her heart in a rare candid documentary.

The doc has been in the works for more than three years, with filmmakers granted exclusive access to Jackson’s never-before-seen home videos to present an “intimate, honest and unfiltered look at her untold story.”

“Good Morning America” shared a first look at the doc; in the clip, Jackson discusses the “scrutiny” that comes with her surname and offers fans a glimpse inside the Jacksons’ family life.

Jackson also revealed some of her less fond memories of her late brother Michael: “There were times when Mike used to tease me and call me names. Pig, horse, slut, or hog, cow,” the New York Post reported.

“He would laugh about it, and I’d laugh too, but then there was some­where down inside that it would hurt,” she continued. “When you have somebody say you’re too heavy, it affects you.”

Janet Jackson reveals personal moments about her life and career in new documentary, including her relationship with late brother, Michael Jackson. @DebRobertsABC has an exclusive first look. https://t.co/5Qxg7ccmkY — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 25, 2022

Jackson also spoke about getting her first big break with a role on the 1970s sitcom “Good Times” in 1977-1979 after her brothers — as the Jackson 5 — had already made it big.

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson Thanks Janet Jackson For The ‘Sweet’ Surprise During ‘Hard Time’

The singer, who discussed that Justin Timberlake Super Bowl scandal in the tell-all doc as well, said of her weight issues: “I did ‘Good Times’ and that’s the beginning of having weight issues and the way I looked at myself.

“I’m an emotional eater, so when I get stressed or something is really bothering me, it comforts me.”

Jackson claimed she thought fame was responsible for a lot of her troubles, telling the doc that without it, “I probably would have wound up not having a problem.”

READ MORE: Janet Jackson Looks Back On Her Style: ‘I Was Never A Girly Girl’

The singer even commented on the controversy and court battles surrounding her brother Michael, who passed away in June 2009.

She said, “It was frustrating for me. We have our own separate lives and even though he’s my brother, that has nothing to do with me.

“But I wanted to be there for him, to support him as much as I possibly could.”

The two-part docuseries “Janet” premieres Friday on A&E and Lifetime.