Emma Thompson finds the fad around cosmetic surgery in Hollywood very odd.

The actress spoke with TheWrap about her recent movie “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” which deals with exploring sexuality as an older woman. As an aging woman in Hollywood, the actress is sometimes approached about the topic of plastic surgery.

When asked whether she ever considered going under the knife, Thompson announced she’s against the idea.

“Why would you do that to yourself, I simply don’t understand,” she said, via People. “I do honestly think the cutting of yourself off to put it in another place in order to avoid appearing to do what you’re actually doing, which is aging, which is completely natural, is a form of collective psychosis. I really do think it’s a very strange thing to do.”

In fact, this isn’t the first time the 62-year-old has brought this up.

“I’ve always thought that, though. But I’ve always been a kind of card-carrying, militant feminist when it comes to women’s bodies and what’s been done to them, what we’re told to expect of ourselves, what we’re told to do to ourselves,” she said.

Thompson brought her “militant” feminism to the way she approached her role in the upcoming “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” as well.

In the film, she plays a retired widow who decides to re-explore her sexuality by hiring a young male escort.

“I think one of the rare triumphs of this story and of this movie is that it presents the untreated body for one of those very rare moments,” added Thompson.

“It’s very challenging to be nude at 62,” she continued. “Nothing has changed in the dreadful demands made upon women in the real-world world but also in acting. This thing of having to be thin is still the same as it ever was, and actually in some ways I think it’s worse now.”

While her age is something that challenges her with these scenes, it’s also something that’s helped her.

“I don’t think I could’ve done it before the age that I am,” she said. “And yet, of course, the age that I am makes it extremely challenging because we aren’t used to seeing untreated bodies on the screen.”

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” debuted at the virtual Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22.