“The Batman” has a little Kurt Cobain to it.

Director Matt Reeves took influence from the legendary Nirvana frontman for his interpretation of Bruce Wayne. The caped crusader is portrayed by Robert Pattinson (“The Lighthouse”, “Tenet”) in the upcoming adaptation of the DC Comics character.

READ MORE: Robert Pattinson Clarifies ‘Batman’ Joke: ‘You’re Playing Batman, You Have To Work Out’

“Early on, when I was writing, I started listening to Nirvana, and there was something about ‘Something in the Way,’ which is in the first trailer, which is part of the voice of that character,” Reeves told Esquire. “When I considered, ‘How do you do Bruce Wayne in a way that hasn’t been seen before?’

“I started thinking, ‘What if some tragedy happened and this guy becomes so reclusive, we don’t know what he’s doing? Is this guy some kind of wayward, reckless, drug addict?’ And the truth is that he is a kind of drug addict. His drug is his addiction to this drive for revenge. He’s like a Batman Kurt Cobain.”

That Cobain influence is also seen in the presentation of Wayne Manor.

READ MORE: Fans Think New ‘Batman’ Trailer Teases Joker Appearance

“He doesn’t care about any of the trappings of being a [millionaire] Wayne at this point,” Reeves said.

“The Batman” swoops into theatres on March 4.