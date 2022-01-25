After conquering the stage and screen, Sir Ian McKellen still has a few things left to do.

In an interview with Mishal Husain on BBC Radio 4, the 82-year-old actor revealed he would still like to star in a stage musical someday.

Asked if there are any parts he hasn’t been able to do yet, McKellen said, “There are a few left – one would be the musical.”

Husain wondered whether the actor can actually sing, to which McKellen said, “In the bath, in the shower, in private.”

He did note, “I have sung occasionally – I did a pantomime at the Old Vic a few years back.” In 2014, McKellen appeared in a production of Aladdin, and sang “in a fashion” in his role as Widow Twanky.

Starring in a full musical, though, would be a big challenge, the actor admitted.

“I can hold a tune but I’m not a proper singer,” he said. “I’m available but incompetent.”

At the movies, McKellen has appeared in the live-action “Beauty and the Beast” remake, playing Cogsworth, and he starred as Gus in the 2019 film adaptation of “Cats”.