“The Office” gang is getting back together in John Krasinski’s “IF”.

In the latest addition to the movie, Steve Carrell is getting added to the cast.

Krasinski made the announcement on his Twitter, writing: “Ah, what if one day I could assemble my dream cast? What… IF”

This marks the first time the actor-turned-director is working with another “The Office” star since the show’s finale.

Other members of the cast include Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, Alan Kim, Cailey Fleming and Louis Gossett Jr.

Deadline reports the film is an original idea from Krasinski “about a child’s journey to rediscover their imagination.” He is also set to direct, write, and produce the film with his company Sunday Night.

The film is set for release on Nov. 17, 2023.