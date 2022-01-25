Meat Loaf got a Royal sendoff.

The musician died on Jan. 20 at 74. The cause of his death has yet to be confirmed.

To honour the Bat Out Of Hell artist, the Queen’s Guard at Buckingham Palace performed his hit song, “I Would Do Anything For Love, But I Won’t Do That.”

A family statement released last week confirmed Meat Loaf’s death.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight,” the statement said. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man… From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

A number of celebs remembered him including “Rocky Horror” co-star Susan Sarandon, Eric Church and James Corden, but it was a resurfaced interview the Guardian did with him that caught everyone’s attention.

In the interview, Meat Loaf explained how Prince Andrew allegedly tried to push him in the moat as the pair filmed “It’s a Royal Knockout” for charity in 1987.

“Fergie wasn’t exactly flirting with me, but she was paying attention to me, and I think Andrew got a little, I could be wrong, I’m just reading into this, I think he got a little jealous,” he continued. “Anyway, he tried to push me in the water. He tried to push me in the moat.”

The singer added of Andrew, “So I turned around and I grabbed him and he goes, ‘You can’t touch me. I’m royal.’ I said, ‘Well you try to push me in the moat, Jack, I don’t give a s**t who you are, you’re goin’ in the moat.’”