Jane Campion’s “The Power Of The Dog” is the big winner of the Alliance Of Women Film Journalists (AWFJ) annual EDA Awards.

The most-nominated film of the year by the organization swept 11 out of 25 categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and acting wins for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Other films earning awards include Best Original Screenplay for Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast”, and Olivia Colman as Best Actress in “The Lost Daughter”. “Encanto” and “The Mitchells Vs. The Machines” tied for Best Animated Feature with “Flee” and Questlove’s “Summer Of Soul” tying for Best Documentary.

The critics’ circle presents awards in three distinct categories: best overall films, female-focused awards, and special mentions. Dame Judi Dench and Rita Moreno earned special recognition for their work in “Belfast” and “West Side Story”, respectively, as did “Titane” star Agathe Rousselle and “CODA”‘s Emilia Jones.

“Although our beloved film industry was plagued by the pandemic, 2021 turned out to be a rather magnificent year for movies — especially for films made by and about women,” Jennifer Merin, President of the AWFJ. “We at the Alliance of Women Film Journalists are delighted to note that last year’s crop of brilliant femme-helmed and femme-centric films are getting the awards recognition they deserve — as shown in our list of EDA Award winners, and in films and talent on our roster of nominees. as well as in awards presented by other film critics’ groups. We hope that the industry’s awards-presenting groups will honour women filmmakers, too.”

See the complete list of AWFJ EDA Award Winners.

AWFJ BEST OF AWARDS

These awards are presented to women and/or men without gender consideration.

Best Film

“THE POWER OF THE DOG”

Best Director

Jane Campion – “THE POWER OF THE DOG”

Best Screenplay, Original

“BELFAST” – Kenneth Branagh

Best Screenplay, Adapted

“THE POWER OF THE DOG” – Jane Campion

Best Documentary (tie)

“FLEE”

“SUMMER OF SOUL”

Best Animated Film (tie)

“ENCANTO”

“THE MITCHELLS VS THE MACHINE”

Best Actress

Olivia Colman – “THE LOST DAUGHTER”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Kirsten Dunst – “THE POWER OF THE DOG”

Best Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch – “THE POWER OF THE DOG”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Kodi Smit-McFee – “THE POWER OF THE DOG”

Best Ensemble Cast – Casting Director

“THE POWER OF THE DOG” – Nikki Barrett, Tina Cleary, Carmen Cuba, Nina Gold

Best Cinematography

“THE POWER OF THE DOG” – Ari Wegner

Best Editing

“THE POWER OF THE DOG” – Peter Sciberras

Best Non-English-Language Film

“DRIVE MY CAR” – Japan

EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS

These awards honour women only, excluding women who’ve won the same category in the Best of Awards.

Best Woman Director

Jane Campion – “THE POWER OF THE DOG”

Best Woman Screenwriter

Jane Campion – “THE POWER OF THE DOG”

Best Animated Female

Mirabel in “ENCANTO”, Stephanie Beatriz

Best Woman’s Breakthrough Performance

Emilia Jones – “CODA”

Outstanding Achievement by A Woman in The Film Industry

Maya Cade – Creation of the Black Cinema Archive

EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS

Grande Dame Award for defying ageism.

Dame Judi Dench – “BELFAST”

Ms. Rita Moreno — “WEST SIDE STORY”

Most Egregious Lovers’ Age Difference Award

“NO TIME TO DIE” – Daniel Craig (53) and Lea Seydoux (36)

She Deserves A New Agent Award

Melissa McCarthy – “THE STARLING”

Most Daring Performance Award

Agatha Rouselle – “TITANE”

Time Waster Remake or Sequel Award

“SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY”

AWFJ Hall of Shame Award

Producers and crew of “Rust” for not following proper safety protocols and causing the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.