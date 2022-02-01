There are few couples in Hollywood as powerful as Beyoncé and Jay-Z.
After over 20 years together they are still “crazy in love”. The two met in 2000 but didn’t start dating until 2001. On April 4, 2008, Beyoncé and Jay-Z secretly got married and have since welcomed daughters Blue Ivy, 10, and Rumi, 4, and son Sir, 4.
The family are famously private, but as the kids grow, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have given glimpses of their family life both on and off the red carpet. Take a look below at a few of their sweet moments.
