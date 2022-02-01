Blue Ivy and Jay-Z hopped up on stage at the 2014 MTV Awards to help celebrate Beyonce who was being honoured with the Vanguard award.

There are few couples in Hollywood as powerful as Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

After over 20 years together they are still “crazy in love”. The two met in 2000 but didn’t start dating until 2001. On April 4, 2008, Beyoncé and Jay-Z secretly got married and have since welcomed daughters Blue Ivy, 10, and Rumi, 4, and son Sir, 4.

The family are famously private, but as the kids grow, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have given glimpses of their family life both on and off the red carpet. Take a look below at a few of their sweet moments.

2012

2014

Blue Ivy and Jay-Z hopped up onstage at the 2014 MTV Awards to help celebrate Beyonce who was being honoured with the Vanguard award. — Photo: Pat Benic/UPI/Shutterstock

2015

2016

Beyonce and Blue Ivy have twinning down to an art but their perfectly co-ordinated outfits at the 2016 MTV Awards stole our heart. — Photo: Pat Benic/UPI/Shutterstock

2017

2018

Blue Ivy and Beyonce were joined by her mom Tina Knowles courtside for the 67th NBA All-Star Game in 2018. — Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

2019

Blue Ivy once again proves she is a style icon alongside Beyonce at the Hollywood premiere of “The Lion King” in 2019. — Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

2021