Drew and Jonathan Scott have just unleashed a hilarious new video on TikTok, and Kim Kardashian is the butt of their joke.

In the video shared on Drew’s Instagram, clips of the “Property Brothers” siblings dancing around in clips and/or outtakes from their various TV projects is accompanied by audio of Kardashian.

READ MORE: Drew And Jonathan Scott Surprised As ‘Property Brothers’ Celebrates 400th Renovation

“It is a full-time job and it is extremely time consuming and it is not as easy as it may appear to some people,” she says, in a quote taken from a 2021 Vogue interview in which she discussed ending “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

Meanwhile, the Scotts chimed in by writing in the caption, “It’s hard work being a property brother.”

READ MORE: ‘Celebrity IOU’: Kim Kardashian, Kris And Kendall Jenner Surprise A Friend With A Stunning Backyard Makeover

The Scotts’ joke is clearly playful ribbing, given that they helped Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner undertake a surprise makeover for a friend, documented in an episode of their HGTV Canada series “Celebrity IOU”.