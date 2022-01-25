Alicia Witt is ready to speak publicly about the sudden passing of her parents, Robert Witt and Diane Witt.

Robert, 87, and Diane, 75, were found unresponsive in their home in the days leading up to Christmas. A wellness check was requested after growing concerns about their wellbeing. A report by Telegram & Gazette suggests the home’s poor condition could have contributed to the unexciting passing of Witt’s parents.

“This is very delicate for me to write because I’m wanting to honour their privacy, which they held so tightly. There’s an awful irony in the fact that because of the very lengths they went to in order to protect their privacy in life — that privacy has been stripped away in death,” Witt wrote Tuesday on Instagram. “I never imagined I would have to talk about this publicly — much less, amidst overwhelming floods of grief.”

Witt elaborated on how private her parents were about their house.

“I hadn’t been allowed inside my parents’ home for well over a decade; every time I offered to have something repaired for them, they refused to allow workers into their house,” she said. “I begged, cried, tried to reason with them, tried to convince them to let me help them move — but every time, they became furious with me, telling me I had no right to tell them how to live their lives and that they had it all under control.”

“It was not for a lack of trying on my part or the part of other people who loved them. My parents were not penniless. They were fiercely stubborn, beautifully original souls, and with that, they made choices — choices that I couldn’t talk them out of. I did help them, in all the ways I could — in all the ways they would let me.”

Witt (“The Walking Dead”) was at a loss over what else she could have done.

“I struggle, as much as I helped, with what else could I have done — short of petitioning the court system for taking control of two otherwise very sharp, very independent, very capable adults. They were a united, intertwined, indivisible force, determined to do things their own way,” Witt wrote. “I had no idea that their heat had gone out. I will never understand how or why they made the choice not to tell me this, not to let me help them with this. My heart is broken.”

“Our last words to each other were ‘I love you’. That part was simple; never in doubt,” she concluded. “They loved me so. I loved them so.”