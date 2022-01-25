Despite Erin Doherty’s limited knowledge of Princess Anne–who she portrayed in “The Crown”–the two seem to have more in common than she realized.

Doherty graced the digital cover of Porter where she reflected on playing the Crown Princess and how being part of one of Netflix’s biggest shows made her very aware of the ups and downs of fame.

“It made me assess fame really early on. I was like, ‘What is this weird world? What is it that I like, what do I not like? How do I want to live?’ It made me realize I love acting and don’t want to stop doing theatre,” she told the publication.

When asked if she wants to be famous, Doherty quipped, “Why would you want that? I want to walk down the street!”

Princess Anne has the same blunt sense of humour, once speaking about not being a stereotypical princess she said, “As a young princess I was a huge disappointment to everyone concerned. It’s impractical to go around in life dressed in a long white dress and a crown.”

Having had to do lots of research to play Princess Anne between the 1960s to 1980s, Doherty now is starring in “Chloe” which included having to get Instagram as prep work.

“I’m so introverted, it’s wild. I feel a bit sorry for people who grew up only on Instagram. I used to use MSN then turn off the computer and go downstairs and interact with people. Filming ‘Chloe’, I had to download Instagram and it made me depressed. I’d try and get up in the morning, then would just scroll and lose an hour,” Doherty said.

Cue Princess Anne’s previous quote where she said “life’s too short” to be “sucked into screens and devices.”

The psychological drama “Chloe” follows Becky (Doherty) who escapes life by following influencer Chloe Fairbourne. But after Chloe’s death, Becky takes on a new identity and tries to infiltrate Chloe’s old life.

